Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Otumfuo’s $10million renovation project: KATH ‘Gee’ blocks roof repairs reach 60% completion

Health Otumfuos 10million renovation project: KATH Gee blocks roof repairs reach 60 completion
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The ongoing repair of the leaking concrete roofs in the old “Gee” blocks at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is 60% complete.

This crucial initiative is part of the Asantehene’s comprehensive $10 million renovation and modernization project for the hospital.

The successful repair of these roofs is a significant step toward the phased renovation of all hospital wards, aligning with Asantehene’s 25th-anniversary legacy projects.

At a recent site meeting attended by hospital management, lead sponsor Justmoh Constructions Limited, and Heal Komfo Anokye Project (HeKAP) leadership, the progress of the concrete roof repairs was assessed. The meeting also discussed plans for the expedited phased renovation of the blocks, which have not undergone comprehensive renovation since the hospital’s establishment in 1955.

112202463606-wbreuigtto-112202461232-gee-7

112202463606-0f730m4yxs-112202461232-gee-1

Among the attendees were KATH CEO Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, Justmoh Constructions Limited CEO Mr. Justice Amoh, and HeKAP Chairman Mr. Samuel Au-Boakye. The meeting expressed satisfaction with Premier Steels Limited’s work in repairing the concrete roofs to eliminate water seepage.

112202463606-8dt2wkivvq-112202461232-gee-5

Mr. Amoh, committed to bearing the full cost of renovating one of the blocks, emphasized his dedication to completing the project coinciding with the Asantehene’s 25th-anniversary celebration.

He insisted on using hospital-grade materials meeting international standards for the longevity of the renovation.

112202463606-l5gsk8v331-112202461232-gee-4

Prof. Addai-Mensah commended Mr. Amoh’s commitment and assured the availability of funds for the project.

The hospital’s Board, management, and HeKAP team are determined to ensure the timely completion, despite the active use of all wards in the blocks for inpatient care.

112202463606-23041q5dcw-112202461232-gee-2

To facilitate the renovation process, management is collaborating with clinical directorates and units for the phased relocation of some wards. For instance, the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Directorate in the “A Block” has agreed to relocate services to other parts of the hospital, allowing renovation works to commence.

112202463607-vbqduhgtsn-112202461232-gee-3

The Asantehene’s KATH Renovation Project aims to extensively repair and modernize the old “Gee” blocks, encompassing plumbing, electrical, tiling, medical facilities, and other civil works at the hospital.

112202463607-h41o2s6fey-112202461232-gee-6

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We now feel Police in our lives – Otumfuo praises Dampare We now feel Police in our lives – Otumfuo praises Dampare

1 hour ago

More NPP members defect to NDC in Volta Region More NPP members defect to NDC in Volta Region

1 hour ago

Interior Minister renews curfew hours in Bawku Interior Minister renews curfew hours in Bawku

1 hour ago

VAT on Electricity: Ghanaians are tired of taxes from NPP govt, 20 taxes introduced this year alone – Kofi Kapito VAT on Electricity: Ghanaians are tired of taxes from NPP govt, 20 taxes introdu...

1 hour ago

NPP primaries: Vote against Asenso-Boakye or I'll spill the beans - Ken Agyapong to delegates NPP primaries: Vote against Asenso-Boakye or I'll spill the beans - Ken Agyapong...

1 hour ago

VAT on ECG is a no, no – Senyo Hosi VAT on ECG is a no, no – Senyo Hosi

1 hour ago

Ken Agyapong Ken Agyapong storms Bantama, spits venom on Asenso-Boakye

2 hours ago

2024 election will be decided at the polling stations and coalition centres – Mahama 2024 election will be decided at the polling stations and coalition centres – Ma...

2 hours ago

2024 Election: We wont go to Supreme Court again because we know we wont get justice – Mahama 2024 Election: We won’t go to Supreme Court again because we know we won’t get j...

2 hours ago

SML deal: Crusade against corruption must be driven by competence, sincerity and not hatred and ignorance – Prof Gyampo SML deal: Crusade against corruption must be driven by competence, sincerity and...

Just in....
body-container-line