Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
12.01.2024 Headlines

We now feel Police in our lives – Otumfuo praises Dampare

We now feel Police in our lives – Otumfuo praises Dampare
12.01.2024 LISTEN

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commended the Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for enhancing the outlook and public perception of the police service.

According to Otumfuo, measures put in place by the IGP since he assumed office have endeared the Police to the public much more than it existed in the past.

“I want to commend you for the good work you’re doing with your team since you came to the seen. Now we feel the Police in our lives, our homes and everywhere and we are grateful”.

Commenting on security in the Ashanti region during the Christmas festivities, the Ashanti Monarch said he was marveled by the number of motorbikes that patrolled the region and Kumasi in particular to ensure the safety of residents.

“I was here when they came to show me videos of the number of officers patrolling the city on motorbikes and it was beautiful. Because of your work, we didn’t see robberies and the number of carnage we used to see on our roads during Christmas, please continue the work because we are praying for you”.

The Otumfuo also advised the IGP not to allow the office and its challenges to change his personality.

For his part, Dr. Akuffo Dampare who is currently on a working tour in the Ashanti region expressed his gratitude to the Otumfuo and assured him the police will continue to work to ensure the safety of the citizenry.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We now feel Police in our lives – Otumfuo praises Dampare We now feel Police in our lives – Otumfuo praises Dampare

1 hour ago

More NPP members defect to NDC in Volta Region More NPP members defect to NDC in Volta Region

1 hour ago

Interior Minister renews curfew hours in Bawku Interior Minister renews curfew hours in Bawku

1 hour ago

VAT on Electricity: Ghanaians are tired of taxes from NPP govt, 20 taxes introduced this year alone – Kofi Kapito VAT on Electricity: Ghanaians are tired of taxes from NPP govt, 20 taxes introdu...

1 hour ago

NPP primaries: Vote against Asenso-Boakye or I'll spill the beans - Ken Agyapong to delegates NPP primaries: Vote against Asenso-Boakye or I'll spill the beans - Ken Agyapong...

1 hour ago

VAT on ECG is a no, no – Senyo Hosi VAT on ECG is a no, no – Senyo Hosi

1 hour ago

Ken Agyapong Ken Agyapong storms Bantama, spits venom on Asenso-Boakye

2 hours ago

2024 election will be decided at the polling stations and coalition centres – Mahama 2024 election will be decided at the polling stations and coalition centres – Ma...

2 hours ago

2024 Election: We wont go to Supreme Court again because we know we wont get justice – Mahama 2024 Election: We won’t go to Supreme Court again because we know we won’t get j...

2 hours ago

SML deal: Crusade against corruption must be driven by competence, sincerity and not hatred and ignorance – Prof Gyampo SML deal: Crusade against corruption must be driven by competence, sincerity and...

Just in....
body-container-line