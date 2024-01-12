Modern Ghana logo
Interior Minister renews curfew hours in Bawku

12.01.2024 LISTEN

Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region.

The new curfew hours start from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am effective today Friday, January 12, 2024.

In a statement, he said the Minister called Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted, the statement added.

