Dormaahemaa cautions queen-mothers against indecent dressing, extravagant lifestyle

Odeneho Akosua Fima Dwaben II, the Paramount Queen-mother of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region has cautioned queen-mothers against indecent dressing and ostentatious lifestyle.

Queenship institution, she emphasised, was not the wearing of beds, necklaces, and extravagant lifestyle, rather, an institution that cherished, promoted and preserved moral values, civility and discipline in society.

The Paramount Queen-mother, therefore, advised all queen-mothers to shun way or desist from behaviours and attitudes that turned to hurt and dragged the image of the noble queenship institution to public ridicule and disrepute.

Odeneho Dwaben II gave the advice when she sealed and finally accepted Nana Konama Biyaa II, the newly enstooled queen-mother of Abesim as the Kyidomhemaa (queen in-charge of crowd) of the Traditional Area.

Barima Kumi Acheaw III, the Chief of Abesim and Kyidomhene (Chief in-charge of crowd) of the Dormaa Traditional Area led a delegation of sub-chiefs and sub-queens to the Odeneho Dwaben II’s palace at Dormaa-Ahenkro to perform traditional rites for her acceptance.

Odeneho Dwaben II stressed that queen-mothers who dressed indecently, to expose their sensitive parts, did not only tempt men but also undignified and dirtied queenship, hence the need for them to dress moderately to earn public respect and dignity.

She advised the chiefs and people of Abesim to revere and support the new queen-mother, in her leadership of mobilizing the women and providing counseling to the Abesim chief to push the holistic development of the area.

Barima Acheaw III earlier introduced Nana Biyaa and expressed appreciation to Odeneho Dwaben II and the entire people of the Dormaa Traditional Area for the enstoolment of the queen mother, promising to work in unity with the queen mother and all the sub-chiefs and queens to facilitate the development of the area.

On her part, Nana Biyaa II said she was highly elated and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Abesim kingmakers, royal gates, people of Abesim and the entire Dormaa Traditional Area for her successful installation and promised to serve the people in humility and respect.

Known in private life as Mrs. Yvonne Konama Damoah Ayisi, a Manageress of the Accra-based Agricultural Materials Limited, the new Kyidomhemaa occupied the stool left vacant by her late grandmother, Nana Yaa Pomaa.

The late Nana Pomaa, who ascended the Abesim queen’s stool in 1978, reigned for 43 years and died in 2021, after a short illness. She was 66 years old.