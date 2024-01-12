Modern Ghana logo
It's sad Africans want to be the last people to realise the potential of witchcraft — Spiritual leader

Renowned spiritual leader and Founder and Leader of Onyame Kese Krom, Osofo Kojo Bentil, has stirred a controversy that every person can become a witch or wizard, a fact he believes is often overlooked.

During an interview on TV3's Confessions, hosted by Miss Nancy, Osofo Kojo Bentil expressed his concern about black people refusing to accept certain truths.

"It is sad oftentimes that we as black people always want to be the last people to come into anything," he remarked.

He added, "I said we are all witches and wizards, but we just do not know."

The spiritual leader expanded on his perspective during the interview, describing rebellion as the first sign of witchcraft.

He explained, "Let me show you a simple trick. It says rebellion is the first sign of witchcraft, and who rebels?

“Every single one of us rebels, growing up at a point in our lives, teenage years. So, according to the Bible Yardstick, it means all of us have the tendency to become witches and wizards to a particular degree."

Questioning why Africans and black people seem to be the last to realise this power, Osofo Kojo Bentil highlighted the existence of schools dedicated to witchcraft in the West, where practitioners evolve into top scientists.

"It is an energy, it is a spirit when you see something the average person is not seeing," Osofo Kojo Bentil explained.

"When you're about to go into a car, something in you tells you to sit home, don't go. That is your soul giving you information about what is happening that is not manifested physically, and all of us have that ability," he further elaborated during the interview.

Gideon Afful Amoako
