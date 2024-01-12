Modern Ghana logo
Ghanaians were scared, didn't want to use their faces — Cheddar on why a Belgian was chosen as spokesperson for New Force

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, the head of the New Force Movement, has shed light on the challenges he faced in selecting a spokesperson from Ghana for the organization.

He revealed that Ghanaians were reluctant to publicly advocate for the New Force Movement, compelling him to appoint Ms. Shalimar Abbuisi, a Belgian national, as the spokesperson.

Speaking during an interview on TV3 on January 11, 2024, Cheddar disclosed that despite initial interest from some Ghanaians, they ultimately withdrew, possibly due to fear or concerns about being associated with the movement.

"In the beginning of the New Force with the mask and everything, we have been speaking to people, so many people to join us.

“But, today I want to tell the nation that we tried so many people to be the spokesperson, but they were all scared and didn't want to use their faces," Cheddar explained.

The appointment of Ms. Shalimar Abbuisi as the spokesperson for the New Force Movement raised eyebrows, especially considering her subsequent deportation.

Ms. Abbuisi faced a charge of obtaining a student permit with a false declaration, but the state dropped the charge before she was rearrested and deported.

Her deportation sparked accusations of unfair treatment and human rights violations, with her lawyers asserting that the Ghana Immigration Service sought to deport her as a way of justifying the withdrawal of the charge.

The Immigration Service, however, clarified that a decision on Ms. Abbuisi's fate was yet to be determined.

Gideon Afful Amoako
