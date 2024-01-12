Modern Ghana logo
Girls are six times higher of HIV transmission than boys — Health specialist

Health Girls are six times higher of HIV transmission than boys —Health specialist
A rising number of HIV and AIDS infections among teenagers, particularly girls, has been reported in West and Central Africa, according to UNICEF.

The organization highlighted the disturbing trend during a workshop in Lome, where Alexandre Boon, UNICEF's Chief of Health in Africa, shared data with members of the Africa Media Network for the Promotion of Health and Environment (REMAPSEN).

Boon identified various factors contributing to the increased infection rates, including social issues, poverty, and vulnerability related to unprotected sex.

Of particular concern is the six times higher risk of HIV transmission faced by girls compared to boys, emphasizing the urgent need for targeted interventions.

The Chief of Health pointed to challenges in the region that exacerbate the problem, such as limited involvement of community health workers and a lack of youth-friendly health services.

These gaps in healthcare accessibility hinder efforts to address the root causes of the rising HIV transmission rates among teenagers.

While there have been notable strides in recent years, particularly in reducing mother-to-child transmission of HIV, Boon emphasized that “the attention and support for children and adolescents living with HIV remain insufficient.”

The workshop aimed to raise awareness and mobilize efforts to address the critical gaps in healthcare services and support systems for affected adolescents.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

