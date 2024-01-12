Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
12.01.2024 Social News

Use decent language in your campaigns —Togbe Patamia Dzekle III admonish politicians

Use decent language in your campaigns —Togbe Patamia Dzekle III admonish politicians
12.01.2024 LISTEN

Togbe Patamia Dzekle III, the Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area in the Volta Region, has admonished political leaders and actors to maintain a decorous tone in their campaigns, particularly in this significant year of Ghana's election calendar.

His call for respectful language comes after a courtesy visit by former President John Dramani Mahama to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs in Ho on Friday.

During the two-day tour of the Volta Region, Togbe Patamia Dzekle III took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of dignified communication in political discourse.

He highlighted the need for leaders to set an example by using language that fosters unity and understanding rather than promoting divisiveness.

The traditional leader's plea for decency in political campaigns aligns with the broader aim of fostering a healthy political environment where ideas are debated respectfully.

Togbe Patamia Dzekle III's words serve as a reminder of the significance of responsible communication, especially in the context of a crucial election year for Ghana.

As the nation prepares for the upcoming elections, the call for decent language is seen as a crucial aspect of ensuring a fair and constructive political atmosphere.

The appeal echoes the collective desire for a campaign season that focuses on policies and issues while maintaining the dignity of political discourse.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

3 hours ago

GNAT seeks security protection for teachers at Nkwanta South over tribal clashes GNAT seeks security protection for teachers at Nkwanta South over tribal clashes

3 hours ago

Insufficient knowledge on elections can make a judge give unsound decisions in election cases – Dr. Afari-Gyan Insufficient knowledge on elections can make a judge give unsound decisions in e...

3 hours ago

There will be no need for Supreme Court because Ill win election 2024 – Mahama There will be no need for Supreme Court because I’ll win election 2024 – Mahama

3 hours ago

Shalimar Abbiusi was treated unfairly – Cheddar blasts GIS, NIB Shalimar Abbiusi was treated unfairly – Cheddar blasts GIS, NIB

3 hours ago

No need for stakeholder forum, just tell us your plan for free SHS – EduWatch tells Mahama No need for stakeholder forum, just tell us your plan for free SHS – EduWatch te...

3 hours ago

Government could have handled cancellation of The Convention better – Freddie Blay Government could have handled cancellation of ‘The Convention’ better – Freddie ...

3 hours ago

We may complete amendments to anti-gay bill by March – Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi We may complete amendments to anti-gay bill by March – Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi

3 hours ago

We must critically look at campaign financing to protect integrity of elections – Joe Ghartey We must critically look at campaign financing to protect integrity of elections ...

3 hours ago

We must all condemn election violence; it should be completely taken out of our politics – Joe Ghartey We must all condemn election violence; it should be completely taken out of our ...

5 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama My headache is the mess we will inherit from Akufo-Addo’s gov’t – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line