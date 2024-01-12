Use decent language in your campaigns —Togbe Patamia Dzekle III admonish politicians

12.01.2024 LISTEN

Togbe Patamia Dzekle III, the Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area in the Volta Region, has admonished political leaders and actors to maintain a decorous tone in their campaigns, particularly in this significant year of Ghana's election calendar.

His call for respectful language comes after a courtesy visit by former President John Dramani Mahama to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs in Ho on Friday.

During the two-day tour of the Volta Region, Togbe Patamia Dzekle III took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of dignified communication in political discourse.

He highlighted the need for leaders to set an example by using language that fosters unity and understanding rather than promoting divisiveness.

The traditional leader's plea for decency in political campaigns aligns with the broader aim of fostering a healthy political environment where ideas are debated respectfully.

Togbe Patamia Dzekle III's words serve as a reminder of the significance of responsible communication, especially in the context of a crucial election year for Ghana.

As the nation prepares for the upcoming elections, the call for decent language is seen as a crucial aspect of ensuring a fair and constructive political atmosphere.

The appeal echoes the collective desire for a campaign season that focuses on policies and issues while maintaining the dignity of political discourse.

-Classfmonline