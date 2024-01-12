We must all condemn election violence; it should be completely taken out of our politics – Joe Ghartey

Former Attorney General, Joe Ghartey has condemned all forms of violence associated with elections in the country.

According to him, violence must not be condoned when it comes to voting to elect leaders.

Speaking at a Constitution Day lecture organised by One Ghana Movement and UPSA Law School, Joe Ghartey stressed that it is important to completely take violence out of our body politic and cherish our democracy.

“We must all with one voice condemn election violence. Violence they say begets violence and it should be completely taken out of our body politic. I am of the view however that election violence is on the decrease not the increase,” he lamented.

Joe Ghartey continued, “I remember a time when supporters of one political party found it difficult to operate in specific locations which were considered the stronghold of other political parties.

“Pre-election and post-election violence were the order of the day in such places. This is no longer the case as a general rule and violence does not occur as a rule but rather as an exception. This is because of the deepening of democracy and the concept of a no-go area for a political party is fast eroding.

“Unfortunately, there is a marked increase in disrespect for other candidates within the body politic. For some candidates the way to the top is to destroy the other candidate with lies and insults.”

In his lecture, Joe Ghartey recommended that election violence must be taken seriously and addressed as it can undermine the country’s democracy and cause all sorts of problems.

He said although the country has its challenges, democracy has been the best form of government, not military rule.