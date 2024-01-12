My headache is the mess we will inherit from Akufo-Addo’s gov’t – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says there will be a lot of mess for his government to deal with after the party takes over from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former President on Thursday resumed his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in the Volta Region and met with the traditional leaders and people of Sogakope.

In his address, he said his headache is neither the campaign or election before the 2024 General Election but rather the mess he will inherit from President Akufo-Addo’s government when he is sworn in as new President on January 7.

“I’m thinking of the campaign, I’m thinking of the election but more than the campaign and the elections I’m thinking of 8th January 2025. The day after we have sworn in and left Independence Square, I’m thinking about the mess we are going to inherit,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The former President continued, “We are going to inherit a very difficult situation and it will take all of us to stand together and let Ghanaians understand the mess. I’m telling you what you are seeing today it’s not what it is.”

For the NDC and leader John Dramani Mahama, the NPP has destroyed the Ghanaian economy and brought untold hardships on Ghanaians due to poor governance.

John Dramani Mahama in his campaign messages to Ghanaians has assured that the next NDC government will address the challenges facing Ghanaians and improve the citizens' lives.