Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
12.01.2024 Headlines

My headache is the mess we will inherit from Akufo-Addo’s gov’t – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani MahamaFormer President, John Dramani Mahama
12.01.2024 LISTEN

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says there will be a lot of mess for his government to deal with after the party takes over from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former President on Thursday resumed his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in the Volta Region and met with the traditional leaders and people of Sogakope.

In his address, he said his headache is neither the campaign or election before the 2024 General Election but rather the mess he will inherit from President Akufo-Addo’s government when he is sworn in as new President on January 7.

“I’m thinking of the campaign, I’m thinking of the election but more than the campaign and the elections I’m thinking of 8th January 2025. The day after we have sworn in and left Independence Square, I’m thinking about the mess we are going to inherit,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The former President continued, “We are going to inherit a very difficult situation and it will take all of us to stand together and let Ghanaians understand the mess. I’m telling you what you are seeing today it’s not what it is.”

For the NDC and leader John Dramani Mahama, the NPP has destroyed the Ghanaian economy and brought untold hardships on Ghanaians due to poor governance.

John Dramani Mahama in his campaign messages to Ghanaians has assured that the next NDC government will address the challenges facing Ghanaians and improve the citizens' lives.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Attorney General Marrieta Brew EC’s decisions to close polls at 3pm, abolish indelible ink creating ruckus — M...

3 hours ago

Joe Ghartey, MP for Essikado-Ketan Stop promising what you can't deliver just for power — Joe Ghartey to politician...

3 hours ago

Joe Ghartey, Former Attorney General of the Republic of Ghana Let's thread carefully on our quest for constitutional review — Joe Ghartey

3 hours ago

Sanitise your populist approach to arrests – Ahiagbah jabs OSP Sanitise your populist approach to arrests – Ahiagbah jabs OSP

3 hours ago

Corruption has broken jail in Akufo-Addos govt – Mahama jabs Corruption has broken jail in Akufo-Addo’s govt – Mahama jabs

3 hours ago

UTAG hints nationwide strike over govts failure in service condition negotiations UTAG hints nationwide strike over gov’t’s failure in service condition negotiati...

3 hours ago

Your response fails to discredit my findings on Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai – Ablakwa tells GRA Your response fails to discredit my findings on Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai – Ablakwa t...

3 hours ago

Power outages: I wish WAPCo would prioritize patience, relationship and customer service – Richard Ahiagbah Power outages: I wish WAPCo would prioritize patience, relationship and customer...

3 hours ago

Power outages: Stop pumping millions into the needless Cathedral and pay WAPCo – Kwakye Ofosu tells govt Power outages: Stop pumping millions into the needless Cathedral and pay WAPCo –...

3 hours ago

Bagbin to drag Akufo-Addo to Supreme Court for not signing Witchcraft, Armed Forces Bills Bagbin to drag Akufo-Addo to Supreme Court for not signing Witchcraft, Armed For...

Just in....
body-container-line