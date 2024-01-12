Modern Ghana logo
We didn’t like ‘dumsor’ in Mahama era; these ‘dum dum’ under Akufo-Addo isn’t cool as well – Franklin Cudjoe

12.01.2024 LISTEN

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe says he cannot fathom why many people are still fixated on power outages (dumsor) experienced during the John Dramani Mahama era.

According to him, if Ghanaians didn’t like dumsor during the time of the NDC leader, then it is equally not good to be experiencing ‘dum dum’ under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.

In a post on Facebook, Franklin Cudjoe said it is not cool government is broke and cannot pay power producers to keep the lights on for the citizenry.

“Frankly I do not get the fixation on Dumsor in Mahama era. Yes, it was dangerously protracted, affected the economy gravely and we didn't like it! Never mind he fixed it by December 2016.

“Given it was primarily about the inability to pay for power then and the promise by our current government that it will never ever make us experience Dumsor, surely isn't it fair for many to conclude that these Dum Dum episodes isn't cool especially when the government has admitted that it is dangerously broke and can't pay power producers?” Franklin Cudjoe questioned in his post.

Several parts of the country experienced long hours of no electricity on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, it was confirmed by government officials that it was due to government’s inability to pay power producers.

In the last 24-hours, however, the power supply has been stable after government made some payments to the owed power producers.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

