Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
12.01.2024 Headlines

You should be ashamed if you vote for corrupt Asenso-Boakye as your MP – Ken Agyapong to Bantama constituents

You should be ashamed if you vote for corrupt Asenso-Boakye as your MP – Ken Agyapong to Bantama constituents
12.01.2024 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has descended on the MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye.

In a viral video on social media, the outspoken politician is seen campaigning against the Bantama MP.

According to him, Francis Asenso-Boakye is a corrupt MP who abused his power when he was deputy chief of staff and took a $20,000 bribe from people before leading them to meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Ken Agyapong in his interaction with leaders of Bantama Constituency said they should be ashamed of themselves if they vote for Asenso-Boakye in the 2024 General Election as their MP.

“When you were deputy chief of staff you were taking $20,000 bribe. You think what that man said is wrong? Go and as Kwabena Asante, Adom FM. If you can remember I warned the NPP that they are disgracing President Akufo-Addo. And I talked about people taking bribes before they can see the President. I was referring to Asenso Boakye. You should be ashamed of yourself to go and vote for a corrupt MP like Asenso Boakye again,” Ken Agyapong said.

He has warned that if Asenso-Boakye wins the Parliamentary election in 2024, he will reveal more secrets.

“If you mistake and vote for Asenso you will see the revelations I will come out with. If you don’t want me to talk vote against him. If you want me to talk vote for him. We won’t let you spoil Ghana. You don’t want any corrupt person in government,” Ken Agyapong added.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Attorney General Marrieta Brew EC’s decisions to close polls at 3pm, abolish indelible ink creating ruckus — M...

3 hours ago

Joe Ghartey, MP for Essikado-Ketan Stop promising what you can't deliver just for power — Joe Ghartey to politician...

3 hours ago

Joe Ghartey, Former Attorney General of the Republic of Ghana Let's thread carefully on our quest for constitutional review — Joe Ghartey

3 hours ago

Sanitise your populist approach to arrests – Ahiagbah jabs OSP Sanitise your populist approach to arrests – Ahiagbah jabs OSP

3 hours ago

Corruption has broken jail in Akufo-Addos govt – Mahama jabs Corruption has broken jail in Akufo-Addo’s govt – Mahama jabs

3 hours ago

UTAG hints nationwide strike over govts failure in service condition negotiations UTAG hints nationwide strike over gov’t’s failure in service condition negotiati...

3 hours ago

Your response fails to discredit my findings on Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai – Ablakwa tells GRA Your response fails to discredit my findings on Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai – Ablakwa t...

3 hours ago

Power outages: I wish WAPCo would prioritize patience, relationship and customer service – Richard Ahiagbah Power outages: I wish WAPCo would prioritize patience, relationship and customer...

3 hours ago

Power outages: Stop pumping millions into the needless Cathedral and pay WAPCo – Kwakye Ofosu tells govt Power outages: Stop pumping millions into the needless Cathedral and pay WAPCo –...

3 hours ago

Bagbin to drag Akufo-Addo to Supreme Court for not signing Witchcraft, Armed Forces Bills Bagbin to drag Akufo-Addo to Supreme Court for not signing Witchcraft, Armed For...

Just in....
body-container-line