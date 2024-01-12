Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has declared Parliament's intention to challenge President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's refusal to assent to the Criminal Offences Bill of 2022, the Witchcraft Bill, and the Armed Forces Bill of 2023 in court.

The announcement came after President Akufo-Addo cited financial reasons as the basis for his decision not to sign the bills into law.

Addressing the issue, Speaker Bagbin expressed his disagreement with the President's decision and announced the Parliament's decision to seek legal interpretation through the judicial system.

He emphasized that the determination of the constitutionality of the bills fell within the sole purview of the Supreme Court, and any concerns about Parliament's actions should be contested before the highest court in the land.

“I want to end up by assuring you that I will definitely be in touch with my good friend the president, his excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, even though I disagree with him in his refusal to assent to our bills, and I have given notice that we will be in court about this matter,” Speaker Bagbin declared.

President Akufo-Addo had specifically pointed to the financial burdens associated with the bills, particularly highlighting the Ghana Armed Forces Amendment Bill, which sought to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment.

In reaction, Speaker Bagbin highlighted that any allegations of misuse of constitutional discretion should be contested in a court of competent jurisdiction and not be pre-emptively adjudicated upon by the President.

“The determination of any unconstitutionality is the sole purview of the Supreme Court, not the President.

“Hence, if there were concerns about Parliament acting beyond its constitutional authority, i.e., acting ultra vires, the appropriate course of action would be an action before the Supreme Court, not an executive declaration of unconstitutionality,” Speaker Bagbin stressed.