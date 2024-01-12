Modern Ghana logo
UTAG hints nationwide strike over gov’t’s failure in service condition negotiations

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is resolute in its decision to stage a nationwide strike, citing the government's perceived neglect in negotiating their conditions of service.

The General Secretary of UTAG, Dr. Eliasu Mumuni, emphasised that discussions on base pay, particularly concerning market premiums, stand as the crucial factor that could prompt a reversal of their decision.

Addressing journalists in Accra, Dr. Mumuni disclosed that UTAG members would convene to announce a specific date for the commencement of their strike.

He underscored the need for collective approval from the membership before proceeding, stating: "We need that collective permission for membership to say we are behind you, so go ahead."

Dr. Mumuni highlighted ongoing efforts to engage all 15 campuses' membership and prompt the National Labour Commission (NLC) during this period.

"If they are not able to reach us, and we have gone through the formality of engaging all the membership of all the 15 campuses, as well as prompting the Labour Commission, then we are good to go," he stressed.

Meanwhile, UTAG and the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) walked out of a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on Wednesday, 10 January 2024.

The associations attributed their exit to the commission's alleged bad faith, contempt, and lackadaisical approach towards addressing vital aspects of their conditions of service.

Expressing dissatisfaction, they denounced what they perceived as gross disrespect and a lack of commitment to improving their conditions of service.

