Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

IMF bailout saved Ghana else, inflation would have been 100%, GHS20 per dollar by now — Kofi Asare

Headlines Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch

Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch has opined on the benefits of Ghana’s 3 billion bailout deal with the IMF.

He credited the program for saving Ghana's economy from runaway inflation and currency depreciation.

According to him, without IMF intervention, Ghana would be facing hyperinflation of 100% and a Cedi to dollar exchange rate of GHS20 by now.

"We must be grateful to the International Monetary Fund for managing Ghana’s economy from the ICU to macro-economic recovery ward. But for IMF, inflation would be 100%, $ would be GHC 20 by now,” he wrote via Facebook on Thursday, January 11.

His comments come as the IMF approved a $3 billion bailout package for Ghana in May 2023 to support the government's economic recovery program.

The three-year Extended Credit Facility aims to restore fiscal and debt sustainability through major reforms.

112202462612-sxoaredq5k-8c832265-30b6-4ddc-8f68-5804ce9424b1.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

4 hours ago

GNAT seeks security protection for teachers at Nkwanta South over tribal clashes GNAT seeks security protection for teachers at Nkwanta South over tribal clashes

4 hours ago

Insufficient knowledge on elections can make a judge give unsound decisions in election cases – Dr. Afari-Gyan Insufficient knowledge on elections can make a judge give unsound decisions in e...

4 hours ago

There will be no need for Supreme Court because Ill win election 2024 – Mahama There will be no need for Supreme Court because I’ll win election 2024 – Mahama

4 hours ago

Shalimar Abbiusi was treated unfairly – Cheddar blasts GIS, NIB Shalimar Abbiusi was treated unfairly – Cheddar blasts GIS, NIB

4 hours ago

No need for stakeholder forum, just tell us your plan for free SHS – EduWatch tells Mahama No need for stakeholder forum, just tell us your plan for free SHS – EduWatch te...

4 hours ago

Government could have handled cancellation of The Convention better – Freddie Blay Government could have handled cancellation of ‘The Convention’ better – Freddie ...

4 hours ago

We may complete amendments to anti-gay bill by March – Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi We may complete amendments to anti-gay bill by March – Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi

4 hours ago

We must critically look at campaign financing to protect integrity of elections – Joe Ghartey We must critically look at campaign financing to protect integrity of elections ...

4 hours ago

We must all condemn election violence; it should be completely taken out of our politics – Joe Ghartey We must all condemn election violence; it should be completely taken out of our ...

6 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama My headache is the mess we will inherit from Akufo-Addo’s gov’t – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line