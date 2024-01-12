IMF bailout saved Ghana else, inflation would have been 100%, GHS20 per dollar by now — Kofi Asare

Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch has opined on the benefits of Ghana’s 3 billion bailout deal with the IMF.

He credited the program for saving Ghana's economy from runaway inflation and currency depreciation.

According to him, without IMF intervention, Ghana would be facing hyperinflation of 100% and a Cedi to dollar exchange rate of GHS20 by now.

"We must be grateful to the International Monetary Fund for managing Ghana’s economy from the ICU to macro-economic recovery ward. But for IMF, inflation would be 100%, $ would be GHC 20 by now,” he wrote via Facebook on Thursday, January 11.

His comments come as the IMF approved a $3 billion bailout package for Ghana in May 2023 to support the government's economic recovery program.

The three-year Extended Credit Facility aims to restore fiscal and debt sustainability through major reforms.