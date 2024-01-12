There will be much accountability if ministers are drawn outside parliament — Dr Afari Gyan

Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan, former Electoral Commission Chairperson

Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, a former chair of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, has said Ghana needs a system where ministers and deputy ministers are drawn from outside of parliament.

According to Dr. Afari-Gyan, the current system where about half of the ministers and some deputy ministers are Members of Parliament undermines the separation of powers between the executive and the legislature.

In a speech reflecting on Ghana's democracy and electoral systems on Monday, January 8, he said, "In my view, with about half of ministers plus some of the deputy ministers drawn from parliament, the legislature cannot effectively check the executive. Cabinet decisions are binding on ministers and deputy ministers and must be defended by them in parliament."

The former EC chair argued that having ministers sit in parliament threatens the ability of the legislature to properly hold the executive branch accountable.

As members of the ruling party and ministers of the government, MPs who are also ministers will find it difficult to objectively scrutinize decisions and actions taken by the executive branch, noted Dr. Afari Gyan.

"I think that a system where ministers and their deputies are drawn from outside parliament will be better suited to holding the executive in check," Dr. Afari-Gyan emphasized.

He suggested that the current practice may even encourage executives to balloon the size of their cabinets as a way to minimize dissent from their own MPs.

"Indeed, the requirement to appoint so many ministers from parliament may be an incentive for a president to increase the number of ministers in order to minimize potential trouble with parliament," Dr. Afari-Gyan stated on ways to strengthen Ghana's democratic institutions and processes.