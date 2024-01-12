Stop promising what you can't deliver just for power — Joe Ghartey to politicians

Essikado-Ketan Member of Parliament Joe Ghartey has cautioned politicians against promising heaven on earth just for power.

Mr. Ghartey raises concern over the growing trend of overly ambitious campaign pledges during electons and said "In the desperate bid to get political power be careful not to promise what you cannot deliver."

According to him, avoidance of unrealistic promises during election campaigns has been one of his core values as a politician.

"I made it a point not to make wild promises during an election campaign. One promise I made was always to do my best."

The veteran politician argued that unrealistic promises could undermine the democratic process and erode public trust if not fulfilled.

He advised politicians to carefully consider what is feasible based on available resources and priorities before raising people's expectations.

Mr. Ghartey's comments come amid concerns that elections in Ghana have been characterised by huge promises that are often not fulfilled.