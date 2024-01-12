Modern Ghana logo
Let's thread carefully on our quest for constitutional review — Joe Ghartey

Headlines Joe Ghartey, Former Attorney General of the Republic of Ghana
Joe Ghartey, Former Attorney General of the Republic of Ghana

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General Joe Ghartey has urged caution regarding calls for a wholesale review of Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

While acknowledging that certain parts of the Constitution may be due for amendment, Mr. Ghartey argues "we must hasten slowly along our quest to review the Constitution."

On the argument that the Constitution needs to be reviewed for Ghana's survival, Mr. Ghartey says "I beg to differ and let me use this occasion to emphasis my confidence in our Constitution."

In his Constitutional Day speech at the UPSA law school on Monday, January 8, the legal practitioner noted, "A wholesale review is what I oppose vehemently. Our Constitution is a living document and it is growing, albeit it is very much in its infant stages."

The veteran lawyer and politician believes the 4th republican constitution has served the country well since its inception in 1992.

Mr. Ghartey suggests areas like local governance and the Council of State that could be tweaked, but warns against what he described as a hasty or radical overhaul.

"As I said previously, we must hasten slowly. Let’s tread with caution and don’t let us be in a rush to torpedo our current constitutional arrangement,” he stressed.

