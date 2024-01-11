GRA Boss sighted in Osu on official duties

Modern Ghana logo
Contrary to speculations that the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammyshaddai Owusu-Amoah has fled the country with his family, ostensibly to dodge investigations ghananewsonline.com.gh can authoritatively confirm that the man is in town and carrying out his official duties as usual.

On report Thursday afternoon, at about 1:35pm, Dr. Ammyshaddai Owusu-Amoah drove into the Ring Road Central branch of the GRA in his official vehicle accompanied by an Aide, a bodyguard and a motorcade. He exchanged pleasantries with the few staff on duty and was escorted into the building where it is believed that he had a meeting with the management of the branch. He stayed in the building for about 20 minutes after which he stepped out into his car.

In a brief interview with some newshounds who happen to chance on his visit, Dr. Owusu-Amoah, who initially hesitated to comment, said he is around and has been around.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, had alleged this week that, the Commissioner-General, had traveled out of the country with his family owing to the auditing of what has been described as the GRA/SML Contract.

But Rev. Dr. Ammyshaddai in the interview on Thursday refused to give credence to the allegation, insisting that he has since been around and working as expected of him.

“I have not run away. There is no cause to run away so nobody should even think that I’ve run away. As you can see, I’m here working to push taxes,” Commissioner-General emphasized.

He also refused to comment on the current state of the GRA/SML Contract currently under investigation by KPMG.

This latest development is expected to put to rest the allegations by Mr Ablakwa who claimed that the GRA boss left Ghana with his family with the support and connivance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The GRA/SML Contract is a collaboration between the GRA and the Strategic Mobilization Limited(SML) where SML is entitled to $100 million per annum after executing its part of the contract agreement.

