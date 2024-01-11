Commissioner Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has not fled the country; he’s on a 6-day leave – GRA

11.01.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has issued a press release to address allegations against Commissioner-General Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah.

The release has been issued after Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that the Commissioner-General has been helped by government to flee the country amid the audit of the deal between GRA and SML Ghana.

In its release, GRA said it is false to claim that Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has fled the country when he is on a 6-day leave that was approved a move ago.

“Management of the GRA wishes to categorically state that, the Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has not absconded as stated in the said publication.

“The Commissioner-General is currently on a scheduled six (6) day leave which had been approved a month ago. Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah will resume work on Monday, 15th January, 2024. While on leave, every engagement that is required of him or GRA in the Audit by KPMG is being diligently attended to either by himself or one of the commissioners,” parts of the release by GRA said.

In the release, the management of the GRA said it finds the allegation by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to be a total misrepresentation of facts.

It described the allegations as malicious, sensational, misleading, and deliberate attempt to damage the reputation of the Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, and the GRA as a whole.

The authority through its release is demanding an apology from the North Tongu MP.