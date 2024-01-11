Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
11.01.2024 Headlines

Commissioner Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has not fled the country; he’s on a 6-day leave – GRA

Commissioner Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has not fled the country; hes on a 6-day leave – GRA
11.01.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has issued a press release to address allegations against Commissioner-General Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah.

The release has been issued after Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that the Commissioner-General has been helped by government to flee the country amid the audit of the deal between GRA and SML Ghana.

In its release, GRA said it is false to claim that Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has fled the country when he is on a 6-day leave that was approved a move ago.

“Management of the GRA wishes to categorically state that, the Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has not absconded as stated in the said publication.

“The Commissioner-General is currently on a scheduled six (6) day leave which had been approved a month ago. Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah will resume work on Monday, 15th January, 2024. While on leave, every engagement that is required of him or GRA in the Audit by KPMG is being diligently attended to either by himself or one of the commissioners,” parts of the release by GRA said.

In the release, the management of the GRA said it finds the allegation by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to be a total misrepresentation of facts.

It described the allegations as malicious, sensational, misleading, and deliberate attempt to damage the reputation of the Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, and the GRA as a whole.

The authority through its release is demanding an apology from the North Tongu MP.

111202475658-8dt2wkjwvq-gra-696x792

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

29 minutes ago

SML scandal: I don't owe you an apology — Ablakwa replies GRA SML scandal: I don't owe you an apology — Ablakwa replies GRA

34 minutes ago

Over our dead bodies – Minority reject ECs no indelible ink decision, others Over our dead bodies – Minority reject EC’s no indelible ink decision, others

34 minutes ago

Weve not reversed plans to increase fares by 60 – GPRTU clarifies We’ve not reversed plans to increase fares by 60% – GPRTU clarifies

34 minutes ago

No Ghana card, no salary in March – Govt workers told No Ghana card, no salary in March – Govt workers told

34 minutes ago

Mahama cautions NDC members against infighting Mahama cautions NDC members against infighting

34 minutes ago

2024 Polls: Write your will before you attempt to rig elections in Volta region – Agbodza warns NPP 2024 Polls: Write your will before you attempt to rig elections in Volta region ...

1 hour ago

GRA Boss sighted in Osu on official duties GRA Boss sighted in Osu on official duties

1 hour ago

Controller and Accountant-General has turned the constitution on its head – Martin Kpebu Controller and Accountant-General has turned the constitution on its head – Mart...

1 hour ago

Ablakwa introduced Shalimar to me – Cheddar on how he met Belgian spokesperson Ablakwa introduced Shalimar to me – Cheddar on how he met Belgian spokesperson

1 hour ago

GRA-SML deal: Well petition RTI commission – Manasseh speaks after Finance Ministry rejects request GRA-SML deal: We’ll petition RTI commission – Manasseh speaks after Finance Mini...

Just in....
body-container-line