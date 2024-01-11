Modern Ghana logo
We thought NPP was going to turn Ghana into paradise not knowing they're in for selfish gains — Mahama

11.01.2024 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of destroying Ghana with their selfish interest.

The NDC flagbearer said the current government while in opposition, painted themselves as though they had the magic wand to turn the country into paradise.

While addressing a gathering at Sogakope on Thursday, January 11, the one-time President lamented that the country has now become an object of ridicule in the eyes of the international community who used to have so much admiration for Ghana.

“I travel around the world and the continent. And wherever I go, they ask me; what happened to you? Because Ghana used to be the model but today, we are a model of shame, a model of economic mismanagement, a model of indebtedness, we are the model of corruption, we are the model of a country that is bankrupt that is what we are today. And people who respected us before, [have now reduced their respect],” said the former President.

He continued, “People ask what happened to you and I can only say that a group of people whom we shouldn’t have given power, managed to package themselves with roses and put perfume on themselves like they were going to turn Ghana into Paradise, not knowing they were just in for their selfish gains.”

Since assuming office in 2017, the NPP government has encountered rising inflation, a depreciating cedi, high public debt and rising corruption.

In its defence, the government and NPP communicators have blamed the current economic hardships on global forces such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine war.

