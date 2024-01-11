Okatakyie Afrifa denies receiving house, car from Julius Debrah; says he couldn’t pay him well at XYZ

The award-winning political radio show host, Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, revealed that during his tenure at XYZ, the company owner, Julius Debrah, was unable to fulfil his part of the agreement in full.

Issuing a warning to members of Julius Debrah’s camp regarding rumors of him receiving a car and a house, he described them as false and malicious to tarnish his image.

In reaction to a video sent to Ghanapoliticsonline.com, he said he has not received any car from the NDC or Julius Debrah.

According to him, Julius Debrah, who employed him at XYZ, could not pay his salary which compelled him to exit.

He warns members of Julius Debrah’s camp to refrain from spreading falsehoods.

-Ghanapoliticsonline.com