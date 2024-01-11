Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Okatakyie Afrifa denies receiving house, car from Julius Debrah; says he couldn’t pay him well at XYZ

Headlines Okatakyie Afrifa denies receiving house, car from Julius Debrah; says he couldnt pay him well at XYZ
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The award-winning political radio show host, Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, revealed that during his tenure at XYZ, the company owner, Julius Debrah, was unable to fulfil his part of the agreement in full.

Issuing a warning to members of Julius Debrah’s camp regarding rumors of him receiving a car and a house, he described them as false and malicious to tarnish his image.

In reaction to a video sent to Ghanapoliticsonline.com, he said he has not received any car from the NDC or Julius Debrah.

According to him, Julius Debrah, who employed him at XYZ, could not pay his salary which compelled him to exit.

He warns members of Julius Debrah’s camp to refrain from spreading falsehoods.

-Ghanapoliticsonline.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and GRA boss Reverend Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah SML scandal: Ablakwa’s claim of Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai absconding misleading; he s...

2 hours ago

I couldnt get up, open my eyes, lift my hand, my leg the night before I started my GWR cook-a-thon attempt —Chef Faila reveals I couldn’t get up, open my eyes, lift my hand, my leg the night before I started...

3 hours ago

2024 polls: Reverse no-indelible ink decision in 7 days or I push for sanctions – Dafeamekpor warns EC 2024 polls: Reverse no-indelible ink decision in 7 days or I push for sanctions ...

3 hours ago

Kasoa murder: We bludgeoned, knocked victim out with cement block, buried him alive – Accused person tells court Kasoa murder: We bludgeoned, knocked victim out with cement block, buried him al...

3 hours ago

We paid 30k for Black Star Square not 10k, I won't waste time chasing after paltry refund — Cheddar We paid ₵30k for Black Star Square not ₵10k, I won't waste time chasing after pa...

3 hours ago

Ill deal with corrupt NPP, NDC members – Mahama I’ll deal with corrupt NPP, NDC members – Mahama

3 hours ago

I used Belgian as NFM's spokesperson because Ghanaians feared victimisation by Akufo-Addo gov't – Freedom Caesar I used Belgian as NFM's spokesperson because Ghanaians feared victimisation by A...

3 hours ago

Plot to oust IGP: Leaked report consistent with findings - James Agalga Plot to oust IGP: Leaked report consistent with findings - James Agalga

3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo withdraws Deputy National Security Coordinators appointment President Akufo-Addo withdraws Deputy National Security Coordinator’s appointmen...

3 hours ago

Youre also feeling the heat; lets find solution to problems created by NPP – Mahama 'beg' chiefs, queen Mothers You’re also feeling the heat; let’s find solution to problems created by NPP – M...

Just in....
body-container-line