You are also feeling the pain; join me to find a solution for how NPP has sunk our country – Mahama urges Chiefs, Queens

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has resumed his ‘Building Ghana tour’ in the Volta Region.

Engaging traditional leaders at a gathering in Sogakope on Thursday, January 11, the former President urged Chiefs and Queens to join him to find a solution to address how the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has sunk the country.

“I want to thank our chiefs and queen mothers who have joined us here beautifully dressed in their traditional attire, it is not everywhere we get that chiefs and queen mothers come and join us, we want to thank you for spending your time with us this morning.

“Because as you are aware all of us are part of Ghana and we are feeling the pain, I am sure that you the chiefs and queen mothers are feeling it more than us because life is hard for your people, when they can’t pay their school fees or when there is no food in the House it is your palaces that they come to come and beg for food and ask for money.

“So, you are very welcome to join us in seeking the solution to the challenges and the problem that the NPP has sunk our deal nation Ghana into,” John Dramani Mahama appealed.

Through his ‘Building Ghana tour’, John Dramani Mahama is campaigning in a bid to convince Ghanaians to vote for him as president in the 2024 General Election.

Although he is tipped by many as favourite to win the presidential election later this year, he faces strong competition from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is optimistic about winning the election to break the 8 for the NPP.