Wenchi MP supported 132 students in 2023/24 academic year — NDC Communicator

The Communication Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Wenchi in the Bono Region, Mr Seth Kobins has outlined a number of achievements by the Member of Parliament for Wenchi, Hon Alhaji Seidu Haruna.

Mr Seth Kobins made these known in a press release sighted by this portal.

According to the Wenchi NDC Communication Officer, Hon Alhaji Haruna Seidu's achievements in his three years as Member of Parliament for Wenchi can be described as remarkable.

Touting the achievements of the first time MP for Wenchi, the Communication Officer revealed that the MP, Hon Alhaji Seidu Haruna has made a huge impact through his financial education support program. This initiative provided financial assistance to 48 students in the 2021/22 academic year and a significant 132 students in the 2023/24 academic year; an impressive hike he described as 'remarkable'.

''Hon Alhaji Seidu Haruna's financial education support program aided 48 students in the 2021/2022 academic year and 132 students in the 2023/2024 academic year. The list of achievements extends further, encompassing substantial contributions to various schools including Wenchi SDA School, Koase R/C Basic School, Al-Faruq College of Education and others,'' he stated.

Mr Seth Kobins, who was full of appreciation to the MP, appealed to the good people of Wenchi to retain Hon Alhaji Seidu Haruna and vote for HE John Dramani Mahama as the next President of Ghana for a 24-hour economic policy that will create sustainable jobs for the youth in Wenchi to have a better future.

''We, the Wenchi Constituency Communicators Team, express our gratitude for the outstanding achievements of our dedicated Member of Parliament, Hon Alhaji Seidu Haruna. In the span of three years, his remarkable accomplishments have made our communicators' work easier and given us ample reasons to be proud,'' he added.

Kindly read the full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE:

THE WENCHI CONSTITUENCY COMMUNICATIONS BUREAU

We, the Wenchi Constituency Communications Team, express our gratitude for the outstanding achievements of our dedicated Member of Parliament, Honorable Alhaji Haruna Seidu. In the span of three years, his remarkable accomplishments have made our communicators' work easier and given us ample reasons to be proud.

We are particularly thankful that Honorable Alhaji Seidu emerged victorious in the NDC primaries in 2019, echoing the sentiment of Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech. Just as Dr. King reflected on narrowly escaping a life-threatening situation, we acknowledge that if Honorable Alhaji Seidu had not succeeded, our constituency would have missed out on groundbreaking achievements.

In 2020, we celebrated a historic victory as we secured the parliamentary seat for the first time in a competitive election. This triumph paved the way for impactful initiatives, such as the donation of 300 computers to schools, providing practical ICT education to students. The residents of Buoku and its surroundings also benefited from an ultra-modern Male, Female, and Children's ward.

Honorable Alhaji Seidu's financial education support program aided 48 students in the 2021/2022 academic year and 132 students in the 2023/2024 academic year. The list of achievements extends further, encompassing substantial contributions to various schools, including Wenchi SDA School, Koase R/C Basic School, Al-Faruq College of Education, and others.

Additionally, he facilitated the provision of classroom furniture to several schools, organized mock examinations for JHS 2021 BECE candidates, and supported tertiary students with fee payments in 2021. Entrepreneurship programs, streetlight installations in 23 communities, improvements to feeder roads, sports initiatives, healthcare contributions, and water projects are among the many accomplishments under his leadership.

Honorable Alhaji Seidu's collaboration with His Excellency former President John Dramani Mahama and their commitment to a 24-hour economic policy gives us confidence that Wenchi will continue to thrive.

In conclusion, we express our gratitude to Honorable Alhaji Seidu for his unwavering dedication, and we look forward to a brighter future for Wenchi under his leadership.

Thank you.

.....Signed.....

Seth Kobins

(Communications Officer Wenchi Constituency)