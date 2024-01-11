Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

It's just speculation, I've not made any report to OSP — MP refutes claim of reporting NEIP CEO to OSP over vote buying

Social News It's just speculation, I've not made any report to OSP —MP refutes claim of reporting NEIP CEO to OSP over vote buying
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Asante Akyem Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, has vehemently denied claims that he reported the Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over allegations of bribery.

The NEIP CEO, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, was recently arrested on charges of allegedly distributing money to delegates ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries scheduled for January 27.

Reports had suggested that the arrest was prompted by a complaint filed by Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, who is reportedly in competition with Nkansah.

However, in an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi categorically refuted these claims, stating, "It’s just speculation - I know nothing about the arrest.

“I haven’t made any report to the Special prosecutor. It’s just mere speculation just to destroy my image."

Meanwhile, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, after being taken into custody, has been released following his cooperation with the investigations at the OSP's office.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I nurtured my presidential ambition a year ago – Freedom Caesar I nurtured my presidential ambition a year ago – Freedom Caesar

2 hours ago

NPP justifies disqualification of Assin South MP aspirant Prof. Nathan Austin NPP justifies disqualification of Assin South MP aspirant Prof. Nathan Austin

2 hours ago

I want the lights on — Lydia Forson criticises recent Dumsor I want the lights on — Lydia Forson criticises recent ‘Dumsor’

2 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Majority of sitting NPP MPs will be defeated – Ahmed Ibrahim NPP Primaries: Majority of sitting NPP MPs will be defeated – Ahmed Ibrahim

2 hours ago

Dumsor 100 resolved – Egyapa Mercer assures ‘Dumsor’ 100% resolved – Egyapa Mercer assures

3 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak We need an audit of Free Senior High School policy – Dr. Clement Apaak

3 hours ago

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe Next gov’t must set up a commission of inquiry to investigate gov’t officials – ...

3 hours ago

Govt has taxed us into hardcore poverty and death – Franklin Cudjoe Gov’t has taxed us into hardcore poverty and death – Franklin Cudjoe

3 hours ago

2024 election: NPP will struggle to win genuine elections – Afriyie Ankrah 2024 election: NPP will struggle to win genuine elections – Afriyie Ankrah

3 hours ago

VR: Well shoot down any intruding drone sighted around our restricted areas – REGSEC warn residents V/R: We’ll shoot down any intruding drone sighted around our restricted areas – ...

Just in....
body-container-line