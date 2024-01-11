Asante Akyem Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, has vehemently denied claims that he reported the Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over allegations of bribery.

The NEIP CEO, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, was recently arrested on charges of allegedly distributing money to delegates ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries scheduled for January 27.

Reports had suggested that the arrest was prompted by a complaint filed by Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, who is reportedly in competition with Nkansah.

However, in an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi categorically refuted these claims, stating, "It’s just speculation - I know nothing about the arrest.

“I haven’t made any report to the Special prosecutor. It’s just mere speculation just to destroy my image."

Meanwhile, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, after being taken into custody, has been released following his cooperation with the investigations at the OSP's office.