Popular actress and entrepreneur Lydia Forson has taken to social media to express her discontent about the recent power outages, urging followers not to downplay the severity of the situation.

In a message on the X platform, Lydia Forson warns against any attack on her post.

"If I write about #dumsor, I don’t want any of you dimwits under my tweets giving analysis on why this is different from 2015! The lights are off, and I want them on; that’s all I care about," she wrote.

Her candid message resonated with many Ghanaians who have been enduring intermittent power cuts since January 9.

The frustration has not been limited to social media, as Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah criticized the government's silence on the issue, describing it as "deafening."

He also highlighted the lack of a load-shedding timetable from the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), leaving households and businesses uncertain about reliable power.

Mr Buah emphasized the importance of transparency and communication in managing the current power outage situation, expressing concern about the inconvenience experienced by the affected population.

He said, “The lack of transparency and communication regarding the power outage schedule only adds to the frustration and inconvenience experienced by the affected population.”

While acknowledging that the current outages may not be as severe as those in 2015, he pointed out the noticeable silence from the authorities.

Amid the frustration by both the public and political figures, experts like Nana Amoasi VII, Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security, provided insight into the root cause of the outages.

He attributed the ongoing power cuts to a shortage of natural gas, a fuel needed to power many electricity plants due to debts.