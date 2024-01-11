Next gov’t must set up a commission of inquiry to investigate gov’t officials – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

A founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has called for the setting up of a commission of inquiry to investigate all persons who have served in the current government.

He has adviced the next government to investigate all government officials who served in the last two terms.

“Whoever takes over this country next year, must set up a commission of inquiry to investigate into anyone who has been in public service, particularly those in government. A lot of the things that they have done is known to the people. Afterall, the buildings that they have put up in Peduase and all the places you can imagine, are built by human beings. So, they shouldn’t think they are not known, they are known,” Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe said in an interview with TV3.

He further adviced that the next government should prioritise and complete already-started projects before starting new ones.

“Any new government that will come in should forget about new developments. The government should try and complete all the uncompleted projects that we have across the country, and they are quite numerous including hospitals, clinics, and dams or whatever it is,“ the respected statesman said.

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe continued, “My advice to whoever takes over in 2025 is that, all forms of protocols that go into the selecting people into the various security services must cease immediately- the Armed Forces, The Police Service, the Prison Service, Immigration. These are institutions that we have a whole lot of people who are entering without merit. And that is even affecting these institutions. Look at the behavior of some of the policemen and soldiers. Formerly our soldiers were sharp. You won’t dare approach a soldier with money, let alone get into the armed forces with so-called protocol.”

The 2024 General Election has been described as a crucial one.

While the ruling NPP is keen on breaking the 8, the largest opposition party, the NDC is optimistic that Ghanaians will vote for its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to ‘save’ the country.