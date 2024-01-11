Modern Ghana logo
We need an audit of Free Senior High School policy – Dr. Clement Apaak

Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak has questioned government over the challenges facing several Senior High Schools in the country when Parliament always approves full budget requests for the policy.

Reports indicate that five Senior High Schools in Krobo have been disconnected by the Ghana Water Company Limited.

This has left students in the affected schools stranded as thousands of them struggle to get water for daily use.

Reacting to the news, Dr. Clement Apaak in a post on X said this should not be happening when Parliament has already approved GHS2.7 billion for Free SHS this year.

In his view, there is a need for an audit of the Free Senior High School policy after spending over GHS8 billion on the policy in the last seven years but there are still challenges.

“Parliament, since 2017, has approved the full budget requests for FSHS, so why should this be happening? I've long argued that the money we approve yearly to fund the implementation of the FSHS policy is not all used for the intended purpose. For this year, we approved GH¢2.7 billion. According to the finance Minister GH¢8.4bn was spent on FSHS in 7 years, from 2017 to 2023. I believe an audit of the FSHS policy will vindicate me,” the MP for Builsa South said.

