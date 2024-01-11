Gov’t has taxed us into hardcore poverty and death – Franklin Cudjoe

Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has bemoaned the additional 15% VAT imposition on electricity consumption by government.

The additional tax is part of the implementation of the government’s medium-term revenue strategy and the IMF-supported post Covid-19 programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG).

Following the announcement on Wednesday after the Ghana Statistical Service had disclosed that inflation declined to 23% in December, Franklin Cudjoe took to his Facebook to share his view.

While describing the additional 15% VAT as hefty, he said government has succeeded in taxing the Ghanaian people into hard-core poverty.

“Inflation declines to 23% in December. The very day this is announced, government delivers hefty slaps of additional 15% VAT on electricity consumption. This government has taxed us into hardcore poverty and 'death,” Franklin Cudjoe said in his post.

Meanwhile, parts of the country are currently experiencing load shedding, affecting businesses. Many Ghanaians have expressed frustration about the long hours of power outages and called on government to come clean if 'dumsor' is back.