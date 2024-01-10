Next president must stop protocol recruitments into security services – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has advised whoever emerges as the next president of the country after the December 7, 2024 presidential poll to stop protocol recruitments into the security services.

He said the practice is affecting the level of professionalism of security personnel.

“My advice to whoever takes over in 2025 is that, all forms of protocols that go into selecting people into the various security services must cease immediately- the Armed Forces, the Police Service, the Prison Service, Immigration. These are institutions that we have a whole lot of people who are entering without merit.

And that is even affecting these institutions. Look at the behavior of some of the policemen and soldiers. Formerly, our soldiers were sharp. You won't dare approach a soldier with money, let alone get into the Armed forces with so-called protocol,” the ex-soldier said in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on Ghana Tonight on January 9.

He was discussing the issue of corruption in Public Service. The founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said corruption has become endemic in the Public Service to the extent of appointees using state funds to build houses at plush areas such as Peduase.

Peduase is a town in the Akuapim South Municipal District of the Eastern Region of south Ghana.

He has therefore advised the winner of the December 7, 2024 presidential election to investigate all public servants, especially government appointees.

“Whoever takes over this country next year, must set up a commission of inquiry to investigate into anyone who has been in public service, particularly those in government. A lot of the things that they have done is known to the people. Afterall, the buildings that they have put up in Peduase and all the places you can imagine, are built by human beings. So, they shouldn't think they are not known, they are known,” he said.

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe also urged the next president to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed.

“Any new government that will come in should forget about new developments. The government should try and complete all the uncompleted projects that we have across the country and they are quite numerous including hospitals, clinics and dams or whatever it is,“ he suggested.

—3news.com