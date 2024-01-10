Ensure all ongoing projects are completed before new ones commence – Nyaho-Tamakloe tells next president

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has urged whoever wins the December 7, 2024 presidential poll to ensure that all ongoing projects funded with the tax payer's money are completed.

He said until all these projects are completed, new ones should not be commenced.

“Any new government that will come in should forget about new developments. The government should try and complete all the uncompleted projects that we have across the country, and they are quite numerous including hospitals, clinics and dams or whatever it is,“ he suggested in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on Ghana Tonight on January 9.

He was discussing the issue of corruption in Public Service. The founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said corruption has become endemic in the Public Service to the extent of appointees using state funds to build houses at plush areas such as Peduase.

Peduase is a town in the Akuapim South Municipal District of the Eastern Region of south Ghana.

He therefore advised the next president to investigate all public servants, especially government appointees.

“Whoever takes over this country next year, must set up a commission of inquiry to investigate into anyone who has been in public service, particularly those in government. A lot of the things that they have done is known to the people. Afterall, the buildings that they have put up in Peduase and all the places you can imagine, are built by human beings. So, they shouldn't think they are not known, they are known,” he said.

He also suggested that protocol recruitments into the security services should be stopped by the incoming administration, because the practice is affecting the level of professionalism of security personnel.

“My advice to whoever takes over in 2025 is that, all forms of protocols that go into the selecting people into the various security services must cease immediately- the Armed Forces, The Police Service, the Prison Service, Immigration. These are institutions that we have a whole lot of people who are entering without merit. And that is even affecting these institutions. Look at the behavior of some of the policemen and soldiers. Formerly our soldiers were sharp. You won't dare approach a soldier with money, let alone get into the armed forces with so-called protocol,” the ex-soldier said.

