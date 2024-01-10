Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
10.01.2024 Headlines

NPP Primaries: OSP arrests NEIP CEO Ofosu Nkansah for allegedly sharing money to delegates

Kofi Ofosu NkansahKofi Ofosu Nkansah
10.01.2024 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has been picked up by the Special Prosecutor for allegedly distributing money to delegates ahead of the NPP Parliamentary primaries.

The Asante Akim Central constituency secretary, Felix Amakye in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, said the sharing of money was brought to the attention of the Special Prosecutor by Nkansah’s rival for the Asante Akim Central parliamentary seat, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi.

Following the report, Mr. Nkansah was taken into custody and subsequently transported to his office in Accra to assist in ongoing investigations.

It’s worth noting that Mr. Nkansah is the primary contender challenging the incumbent, Anyimadu Antwi, for the Asante Akim Central parliamentary seat.

The NPP is set to conduct the parliamentary primaries for constituencies with sitting MPs on January 27th.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah NPP Primaries: OSP arrests NEIP CEO Ofosu Nkansah for allegedly sharing money to...

1 hour ago

BECE subjects not reduced to five — Education Minister BECE subjects not reduced to five — Education Minister  

1 hour ago

Pacminer swindles close to 800,000 Ghanaians in online investment scheme Pacminer swindles close to 800,000 Ghanaians in online investment scheme

2 hours ago

Wife killer arrested after failed suicide attempt at Dunkwa on-Offin Wife killer arrested after failed suicide attempt at Dunkwa on-Offin

2 hours ago

Volta REGSEC cautions public on unauthorised drones' usage Volta REGSEC cautions public on unauthorised drones' usage

2 hours ago

PPP to open nominations for flagbearer in March PPP to open nominations for flagbearer in March 

2 hours ago

Randomization of WASSCE questions to begin soon – Education Minister Randomization of WASSCE questions to begin soon – Education Minister

2 hours ago

Exempt us from the Ghs100 emissions levy – Okada riders to govt Exempt us from the Ghs100 emissions levy – Okada riders to govt

2 hours ago

Achimota, Taifa, Dome, other areas to experience dumsor till 5pm today Achimota, Taifa, Dome, other areas to experience ‘dumsor’ till 5pm today

2 hours ago

NDC says Dumsor is back, questions governments silence NDC says Dumsor is back, questions government’s silence

Just in....
body-container-line