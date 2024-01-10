Modern Ghana logo
Government implements VAT on residential electricity consumption above lifeline tariff

Headlines Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister
Government has begun implementing Value Added Tax (VAT) on residential electricity consumption that exceeds the maximum level specified for lifeline tariffs, effective January 1, 2024.

In a statement issued on December 12, 2023, the Ministry of Finance said the move is part of efforts to boost domestic revenue mobilization under the country's Medium-Term Revenue Strategy and IMF-supported economic program.

The statement, signed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, explained that VAT will still be exempted for residential electricity supply up to the maximum level specified for lifeline tariffs, in line with relevant sections of Ghana's VAT Act.

Mr. Ofori-Atta directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) to work with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to ensure the new VAT policy on electricity takes effect.

"For the avoidance of doubt, VAT is still exempt for 'a supply to a dwelling of electricity up to a maximum consumption level specified for block charges for lifeline units' in line with Section 35 and 37 and the First Schedule (9) of Act 870," the finance minister quoted from the VAT Act.

The statement further tasked the GRA to liaise with ECG and NEDCO for the transfer of revenues collected from the VAT on excess residential power consumption.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

