E/R: Lack of social amenities affecting development — Chief of Begoro calls for help

The Chief Of Begoro in the Fanteakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region has lamented that the lack of social amenities have affected development in the area.

Daasebre Antwi Awuah IV, in an interview with journalists said, Begoro is a farming community with vast land that can change lives of people through agriculture but lacks the requisite social amenities.

According to him, the lack of social amenities that can make their lives better such as hospitals and schools have become their biggest challenge.

He further accused the past reagents of Begoro who were incharge of the administration of neglecting the people.

He added that, Begoro has a vast farming land which can be used for commercial and mechanized farming, but needs government's efforts to help the farmers in the area or the youth to venture into that sector.

He revealed that, Begoro as a farming community, produces large quantities of maize, Cassava and others to feed the country but deprived.

He is therefore calling on the government, the MP and the MCE, to as a matter of urgency come to their aid and support these farming communities.

He made this statement during the celebration of Akwasidae at Begoro.

The Chief of Begoro added that the Nomadic Fulani Herdsmen are also destroying their farms. He advised the indigenes especially the youth not to launch an attack and desist from actions and behaviors that do not augur well for Begoro and Ghana as a whole.