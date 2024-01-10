Coup plot: Parliamentary Committee recommends establishment of an Independent Police Complaint Commission  

10.01.2024 LISTEN

The Parliamentary Committee probing an alledged plot to remove Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police from office has recommended that the police take urgent steps towards the establishment of an Independent Police Complaint Commission (IPCC).

It said the PICC should be modelled on global best practices pertaining in areas such as South Africa, England and Wales, Northern Ireland, Canada, and Malaysia to replace the existing Police Professional Standard Bureau (PPSB).

The PPSB serves as an internal accountable mechanism dedicated to maintaining professional standards by checking acts of misconduct and unprofessional/unethical conduct involving police personnel.

The report of the Committee, which was sighted by the Ghana News Agency said the need for the establishment of IPCC was anchored in the African Commission on Human and People's Rights Resolution 13a, 2006 on “Police Reform, Accountability and Civilian Oversight in Africa”, which aims at enhancement of peace and security, checking abuse of power and professional misconduct by police personnel.

It said the proposed IPCC would function as an independent oversight body Ombudsman for ensuring internal and external accountability relative to the GPS.

It said strict enforcement of the provisions under the Police Service Act 1970 (Act 350) and the Police Service Regulations 2012 (C.I. 76), prohibiting serving police officers from engaging in activities outside his or her duties as a police officer which may lead to political controversy as the Committee found for the three senior police officers in this enquiry.

GNA