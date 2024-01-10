2024 Elections: Afenyo-Markin supports EC's decision to adjust voting closing time

Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has voiced his approval of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to change the closing time of voting from 5:00 pm to 3:00 pm in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin believes that with clear explanations from the commission, this adjustment can be viewed as a positive measure.

The EC, led by Chairperson Jean Mensa, previously defended the decision, citing its intent to facilitate a transparent and orderly collation of votes by electoral officers in daylight. In a media interview, Mr. Afenyo-Markin underscored the significance of conducting the general elections in a dignified manner.

“On the D-Day, people should walk to the polling stations freely, people should vote freely, and counting should be done freely. I am even happy to hear EC talking about closing the polling votes by 3 pm. If they advance their argument, and we are all persuaded by the same, I believe it would be a way of telling us that we have to finish everything before sunset so that if voting is over by 3 pm, we use two hours to do sorting and counting and declaration. So that by 5 pm we finish everything,” he stated.

The Effutu MP expressed openness to the EC’s reasoning behind the adjustment and highlighted the potential benefits of concluding the electoral process before sunset.