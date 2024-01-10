Made in Ghana products promoted at cook-a-thon venue

Suppliers of local products have taken advantage of the cook-a-thon event to showcase their products and make sales at the event’s venue in Tamale.

Products being sold at the event include groundnut paste and oil, local rice, millet drink, soap, and gels.

Some suppliers, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said the Guinness World Record breaking attempt was an avenue to promote made in Ghana products.

Miss Rahama Inusah, a young lady, who produces drink from millet, said northern Ghana had many healthy foods and products that must be presented to the world when there came the chance to do so.

She said the cook-a-thon event was a good time to draw attention to local products.

Mariama Musah, Founder, Mari NutriWorld commended Failatu for creating an avenue for others to make incomes saying she had made good sales since the event commenced on January 01.

She said, “people have come from other regions to witness what Tamale has and we are here to showcase the region’s capabilities.”

GNA