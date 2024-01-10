Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Made in Ghana products promoted at cook-a-thon venue

Social News Made in Ghana products promoted at cook-a-thon venue
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Suppliers of local products have taken advantage of the cook-a-thon event to showcase their products and make sales at the event’s venue in Tamale.

Products being sold at the event include groundnut paste and oil, local rice, millet drink, soap, and gels.

Some suppliers, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said the Guinness World Record breaking attempt was an avenue to promote made in Ghana products.

Miss Rahama Inusah, a young lady, who produces drink from millet, said northern Ghana had many healthy foods and products that must be presented to the world when there came the chance to do so.

She said the cook-a-thon event was a good time to draw attention to local products.

Mariama Musah, Founder, Mari NutriWorld commended Failatu for creating an avenue for others to make incomes saying she had made good sales since the event commenced on January 01.

She said, “people have come from other regions to witness what Tamale has and we are here to showcase the region’s capabilities.”

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahama calls for unity for national growth Mahama calls for unity for national growth

2 hours ago

SML scandal: Why is govt pretending it hasnt assisted GRA boss to ran out of the country? – Ablakwa SML scandal: Why is gov’t pretending it hasn’t assisted GRA boss to ran out of t...

2 hours ago

VR: High Court dismisses Peter Amewus stay application in Hohoe election petition V/R: High Court dismisses Peter Amewu’s stay application in Hohoe election petit...

3 hours ago

GRA-SML scandal: Gov't has assisted GRA boss to flee the country with his family – Ablakwa GRA-SML scandal: Gov't has assisted GRA boss to flee the country with his family...

3 hours ago

Lets defend the countrys Constitutional Governance— Akufo-Addo Let’s defend the country’s Constitutional Governance— Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Prophet Nigel Gaisieleft and late TB Joshua With all the good deeds, If TB Joshua isn’t of God then I prefer his God to any ...

4 hours ago

Prophet Nigel Gaisie I see an election before the next general elections — Nigel Gaisie

4 hours ago

Dr. Kwadwo Afare Gyan, former Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Ghana Creation of regional collation centres aid results manipulation — Afare Gyan tel...

4 hours ago

Former EC chairman, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan We have become poorer as a nation and as a people due to evasive corruption in p...

4 hours ago

Key institutions are becoming institutions of dubious integrity — Afari-Gyan "Key institutions are becoming institutions of dubious integrity" — Afari-Gyan

Just in....
body-container-line