SML scandal: Why is gov’t pretending it hasn’t assisted GRA boss to ran out of the country? – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament of North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called on President Akufo-Addo to immediately offer a sincere explanation to Ghanaians on the circumstances under which the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Adu Owusu-Amoah who signed an alleged dubious SML contract was allowed to travel out of the country with his entire nuclear family less than 24 hours after Akufo-Addo’s 2nd January, 2024 press statement announcing that KPMG has been tasked to carry out an urgent audit into the sleazy affair.

Mr Ablakwa is alleging that Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Adu Owusu-Amoah on January 3, 2024, led his family to swiftly and clandestinely leave the jurisdiction.

“Exactly a week ago, the entire Owusu-Amoah family departed at 17:10 on TAP Air Portugal, flight TP 1527 from KIA-Terminal 3,” Mr Ablakwa specifically stated in a Facebook post.

According to the lawmaker, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Adu Owusu-Amoah used an ordinary Ghanaian passport issued on June 14, 2019, with its last four digits being 5283.

Mr Ablakwa disclosed that interestingly “runaway GRA boss” did not travel with his Service Passport with 2702 as its last four digits. A Service Passport which was issued to him as GRA Commissioner-General on October 3, 2019. This development according to Mr Ablakwa adds another layer of confirmation that Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah has not embarked on an official trip.

The lawmaker further asserts that the Owusu-Amoahs’ first travel destination when they left Accra a week ago was São Tomé and Príncipe, and continuous tracking appears to paint a picture of a family in no hurry to return to Ghana, that is if they will ever return.

Mr Ablakwa recalled that in the January 2, 2024 press statement from the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia presidency signed by Mr. Eugene Arhin, Ghanaians were informed that “President Akufo-Addo has tasked KPMG to complete the assignment in two weeks, and submit appropriate recommendations to him.”

The release additionally indicated that the “President has directed the Ministry of Finance and GRA to provide KPMG with whatever assistance they will require for conduct of the audit.”

Mr Ablakwa alleged that the GRA boss who is to be audited has been surreptitiously assisted to leave the country adding that “it is also worth noting that KPMG has only about 6 days left to report to the President.”

Clearly, he indicated that President Akufo-Addo’s much touted investigations into the SML scandal is nothing but a sham.

Mr Ablakwa further disclosed that Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Adu Owusu-Amoah has told a few very close friends and allies that he will never return to Ghana, particularly after realizing that there’s an elaborate scheme to make him a scapegoat following Manasseh Azure Awuni’s SML exposé — even though according to Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Adu Owusu-Amoah, he only carried out the wishes of the same notorious looting cabal.

Mr Ablakwa disclosed that the NDC Caucus in Parliament shall be demanding an urgent inquiry into how Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Adu Owusu-Amoah fled Ghana; and shall seek to identify and sanction the conspirators who facilitated his disgraceful escape despite presidential assurances of an urgent high-stakes KPMG audit; we shall be committed to unraveling the subsequent silence, grand deception and attempted cover-up.

