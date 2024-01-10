Modern Ghana logo
End Ghana’s 40-year trophy drought – Akufo-Addo tell Black Stars

President Akufo-Addo has rallied the Black Stars, Ghana’s senior national football team, to approach the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with self-belief and a “can-do” spirit.

He expressed optimism that the team can finally bring home the coveted trophy, which has eluded Ghana for over four decades.

President Akufo-Addo, accompanied by key officials including Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, and Hon. Seth Adjei Baah, Board Chairman of the Ghana Tourism Authority, attended a farewell dinner at the team’s camp in Kumasi.

This farewell marked the conclusion of the Black Stars’ pre-tournament preparations in Kumasi, which culminated in a goalless draw against Namibia on January 8. Drawn in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, Ghana’s AFCON journey begins on January 14 against Cape Verde, followed by further matches against Egypt and Mozambique.

Echoing the President’s confidence, Minister Ussif expressed strong belief in Coach Chris Hughton’s team to end the AFCON trophy drought in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars are set to depart Accra for Abidjan on January 10, where they will finalize their preparations before the crucial opening match against Cape Verde on Sunday.

—Citi Newsroom

