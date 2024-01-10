Govt’s digitalisation drive reducing corruption, increasing revenue — Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has touted the government’s huge investment in digitalisation, which he said has led to the implementation of many digital initiatives.

Citing some of the digital initiatives, Dr Bawumia said the implementation of the national identification system, the national property addressing system, mobile money interoperability and others have immensely made life easier, reduced corruption and increased government revenue.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 75th Annual New Year School at the University of Ghana, Legon on Tuesday, the Vice President said, “In this era of the 4th Industrial Revolution, leveraging our growing digital economy and making technology more accessible to teaching and learning, are, indeed, the way to go, and we are committed to doing that.”

He said after seven years of massive investments in digitalisation, the successful implementation of many digital initiatives, such as the digital national identification system, is resolving the issue of national identity and the national property addressing system, providing unique addresses to every property in Ghana.

Also, the mobile money interoperability, Dr Bawumia added, has significantly ensured financial inclusion, as well as the digitisation of government services in many areas such as the ports, passports, DVLA, NHIS, “which is ensuring more efficiency, making things easier for the people, reducing corruption and increasing government revenue.”

The 75th Annual New Year School, which began on Tuesday, 9th January 2024, is on the theme: “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology and Embracing Humanism for Sustainable Development.”