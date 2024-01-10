V/R: High Court dismisses Peter Amewu’s stay application in Hohoe election petition

The High Court in Ho has rejected an application filed by Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu, seeking to stay the ruling of the court on an election petition related to the disenfranchisement of residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke, and Lolobi (SALL) in the 2020 general elections.

Justice Owoahene Acheampong, the presiding judge, was set to deliver the ruling on Thursday, 21 December 2023, following an application by the petitioners’ lawyers, led by Tsatsu Tsikata, based on admissions made by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The proceedings faced interruption when Mr Amewu’s lawyer presented an application seeking to suspend the court’s judgment and obtain leave to file a defence as the second respondent to the petition.

The case was initially adjourned to Tuesday, 9 January 2024, to allow Mr Amewu’s lawyer to present the motion.

However, a subsequent turn of events unfolded in court. Mr Tsatsu Tsikata filed an application on notice to withdraw the original motion filed for judgment based on admissions made by the EC. In response, the court dismissed Mr Amewu’s motion to stay the judgment and permitted Mr Tsikata to move his application for leave to withdraw the motion based on the EC's admissions.

Mr Tsikata highlighted the absence of the EC's lawyer, Sekyi Boampong, who had been involved in an accident, and requested an adjournment to a more suitable date.

Despite the desire for an expedited trial, Mr Tsikata argued that justice would be better served with the EC present.

Both parties, including lawyers for the petitioners and Mr Amewu, urged the court to adjourn to allow the EC, the first respondent, to be present during the proceedings.

Initially, Justice Acheampong insisted on proceeding in the absence of the EC, but ultimately yielded and adjourned the hearing to January 19, 2024, to consider Mr Tsikata's application.

