Ayawaso North Social Development Officer urges parents to prioritise children's welfare  

The Senior Social Development Officer of the Social Welfare and Community Development Department in the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly, Madam Rosemond A. Opoku, has urged parents to prioritise the welfare of their children by actively engaging in their day-to-day activities.

She pointed out that the development of a society rests on the foundation of children, making it crucial to pay attention to their welfare and well-being.

Madam Opoku made the statement during the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) stakeholders' engagement at the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly.

She referenced the Children's Act of 1998 (Act 560), which outlines the rights of the child, covering parental duties, responsibilities, maintenance, adoption and foster care.

“The Act also safeguards children from exploitative labour and child marriage while establishing responsibilities for their care and protection,” she added.

Madam Opoku cautioned against allowing children to engage in night-time selling, which exposes them to detrimental influences and jeopardises their future.

Addressing the issue of child exploitation, Madam Opoku emphasised the importance of community members working together to put an end to the menace.

She called for unified efforts, urging everyone to contribute in any way possible to support and protect the well-being of children.