With all the good deeds, If TB Joshua isn’t of God then I prefer his God to any other — Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries, TWPFM (Grace Chapel) Worldwide has reacted to the investigative report released by BBCAfricaEye revealing some bad deeds about the late Nigerian prophet TB Joshua when he was alive.

According to him, if the late prophet is fake and not from God after all the good things he did, then he [Prophet Nigel Gaisie] prefer TB Joshua’s God to any other.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 9, Prophet Nigel Gaisie asserted that revealing the late SCOAN leader’s bad sides alone is unfair as he did so many good things also.

“As you tell me about his bad deeds,tell me about his good deeds as well*...WICKED GENERATION,WICKED PEOPLE THAT WE FEED AND DEY COME BACK TO BITE US LATER......If you are not of God then I prefer your God to any other God Sir...SNR Prof.T.B.Joshua.#FOREVERINMYHEARTS# ...PNG,” he wrote.

110202452945-sxoaredq5l-14c78082-e1f7-4ec4-850a-41a891dcc483.jpeg

The BBCAfricaEye report has uncovered a series of harrowing allegations against TB Joshua.

According to the report, numerous survivors, including British women who were once disciples at Joshua's church, the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), have come forward with testimonies of sexual abuse and rape endured over nearly two decades.

The stories of Rae and Anneka, two British women who were drawn to the SCOAN in the early 2000s, are highlighted in the report.

They spent years living as disciples within Joshua's compound in Lagos, Nigeria.

Their accounts reveal a dark and disturbing reality, where disciples faced repeated sexual assault and rape behind closed doors in Joshua's private quarters.

Some victims claim they were forced to undergo abortions after becoming pregnant by Joshua.

The report further exposes claims made by Bisola and other survivors, alleging the existence of a group of disciples called the "fishing department" that was tasked with recruiting new victims, specifically targeting virgins for Joshua's abuse.

The survivors describe a culture of control and coercion within the SCOAN, with disciples subjected to physical and psychological abuse, torture, forced labour, and sleep deprivation.

The BBCAfricaEye report also delves into the tragic 2014 incident when a guesthouse at the SCOAN collapsed, resulting in the death of at least 116 people.

While the church claimed the incident was an accident, the report based on account by close people, suggest that the death toll was purposefully concealed.

Former disciples and experts interviewed in the report liken the SCOAN to a cult, using manipulative mind control techniques to maintain control and prevent victims from escaping.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

