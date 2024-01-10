Investigate all appointees of Akufo-Addo's government– Nyaho-Tamakloe tells next president

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has suggested to the next president of the country to investigate all appointees of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

He said the winner of the 2024 presidential election must set up a commission of inquiry to investigate members of the current government for corruption.

“Whoever takes over this country next year, must set up a commission of inquiry to investigate into anyone who has been in public service, particularly those in government. Because a lot of the things that they have done is known to the people. After all, the buildings that they have put up in Peduase and all the places you can imagine, are built by human beings. So, they shouldn't think they are not known, they are known,” he said in an interview on Ghana Tonight with Alfred Ocansey on January 9.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe was reacting to concerns raised by a former Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan at a public lecture organized by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and the One Ghana Movement on January 8 on the theme “Reflections on our democracy.”

Dr Afari-Gyan stated that vote-buying and vote-selling undermine the democracy of the country, because they prevent the people from holding the elected leaders accountable through elections.

“But it is a shameful spectacle because vote-buying and vote-selling are unlawful and they undermine two important principles that underpin our democracy. Vote-buying undermines the idea that we choose our leaders out of our free will and vote-selling undermines the idea that we always hold our elected leaders accountable through elections,” the elections expert bemoaned.

Commenting further, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said corruption is very endemic in Ghana. He expressed fear that sooner than later, the position of MP would be sold to the highest bidder. This would result in such positions being occupied by “incompetent people.”

“We have to, as a nation, do something about it, otherwise we will get to a stage where money will be used to buy votes, to elect members into our legislature and also big political leaders in this county, particularly, the presidency, then you must know that we are finished in this country,” he stressed.

The renowned statesman also suggested that the next president must stop what has become known as ‘protocol recruitments’ into the security agencies and continue with all ongoing projects commenced by his predecessor.

