Govt’s unwillingness to review Free SHS unfortunate – Former GES DG

Education
2 HOURS AGO

Charles Aheto-Tsegah, a former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has expressed dismay at the government’s reluctance to review the Free SHS policy.

He views the government’s position as evading critical examination of Ghana’s educational system, asserting that a comprehensive review could address the challenges facing the initiative.

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum , on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, rejected calls for the review of the Free SHS policy and said the policy needs improvements in specific areas rather than a complete review.

He told Bernard Avle that the policy, in its current form, does not necessitate a review but rather targeted improvements.

But Mr. Aheto-Tsegah on Eyewitness News told host Umaru Sanda Amadu a review is what the policy currently needs.

“The government is playing the ostrich and it thinks that it is delivering spectacular results but whatever achievement that it had made, they could be better if they allowed themselves to give a proper review of how the system is going and give proper attention to some voices calling for a review.

“The minister sought to create the impression that the measures that he was putting in place were the best and it is very unfortunate because it shows that there is no dialogue and interaction in terms of how education is delivered.”

He further bemoaned the posture of the government and its supporters whenever calls for the policy’s review are made.

“It appears as if members or supporters of the NPP are only interested in the fact that education has become free and there is a mass enrolment into education and even that mass enrolment, we know it is not really the case in terms of the numbers that are often pushed around.”

-Citinewsroom

