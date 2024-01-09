How does closing polls at 3pm, ceasing use of indelible ink prioritize inclusivity, promote fairness – Marietta Brew questions EC

Former Attorney General Marietta Brew [Left] and EC Chair Jean Mensa [Right]

Former Attorney General, Marietta Brew has waved into the conversation on the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to close polls at 3pm and cease the use of indelible ink in the 2024 General Election.

As part of several reforms, the EC last year announced that indelible ink will no longer be used during the elections in the country.

In addition, the EC has planned to close polls during the 2024 general election at 3pm instead of 5pm to ensure votes are counted and results are announced on time.

Speaking at a Constitution Day lecture organised by One Ghana Movement in collaboration with UPSA Law School on Monday, January 8, Marietta Brew questioned the EC on how these decisions taken prioritize inclusivity to protect the rights of voters and promote fairness in the upcoming general election.

“The decision by the Electoral Commission to close the poll at 3.00pm instead of the usual 5.00pm and not to use indelible ink during the election is already creating a ruckus. Changes to the electoral process should prioritize inclusivity, protecting the right to vote, accessibility to the voting process, transparency and fairness. How do these 2 decisions of the Electoral Commission achieve these objectives?” the former Attorney General asked in her address.

In her address, Marietta Brew stressed that her comments are not meant to denigrate the Electoral Commission or its Chairperson, nor are they aimed at diminishing the administration of justice or the judiciary in the eyes of the public.

She argued that constructive criticism should be seen as a tool for growth and improvement, especially in 2024 with the upcoming elections and a sharply politically polarised country.

“It is my prayer that 2024 will see an increase in public trust in the election process and the election management body and that any lawsuits involving the 2024 elections will be treated as urgent and dealt with expeditiously,” Marietta Brew said.

She admonished every Ghanaian to remember that there is only one Ghana for us all and to be mindful of decisions taken ahead of the 2024 General Election.