Cecilia Dapaah's injunction case adjourned to February 1

Special Prosecutor (SP), Kissi Agyebeng, has made his initial appearance at the High Court in Accra regarding a case where former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her family seek an interlocutory injunction against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The application was filed after the OSP seized and froze Cecilia Abena Dapaah's accounts.

The couple, Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband Daniel Osei Kuffuor, are seeking redress, claiming that the OSP's re-seizure of their money initially taken on July 24 and the subsequent freezing of their bank accounts on September 5, 2023, is unfair and unlawful.

In a court session held before Justice Owusu Adu Agyemang on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Kissi Agyebeng, the SP, appeared for the first time.

The case was adjourned to February 1, 2024, following an in-camera hearing, with the reason for the adjournment remaining unclear.

During the previous court sitting on December 5 of the preceding year, Prosecutors of the OSP had requested an adjournment due to certain developments.

Cecilia Dapaah and her husband, as per the application, are contesting the OSP's actions, citing unfairness and unlawfulness in the re-seizure of their funds and the subsequent freezing of their bank accounts on September 5, 2023.

Both Cecilia Dapaah and her husband were absent, while the Special Prosecutor was present during the recent court session.

The former Minister argued that her application for Judicial review was prompted by the OSP’s prejudicial and arbitrary conduct since the commencement of investigations into corruption-related offences allegedly involving her and her husband.

The reliefs sought by Cecilia Dapaah and her legal team include a declaration that the OSP's actions are unfair, unreasonable, capricious, arbitrary, and beyond statutory powers; an order for the release of the seized money and unfreezing of bank accounts; and an order prohibiting the OSP from continuing the investigation into corruption-related offences involving the applicants and her husband.

—Classfmonline