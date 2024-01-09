Techimantia Youth For Development kick against ongoing consultations for community mining

The leadership of a group called Techimantia Youth for Development (TYD) has kicked against plans for the commencement of Community Mining in the area.

After receiving hint on ongoing consultations, seeking public support for the commencement of the mining activity, they have registered their displeasure, stating clearly they do not support any form or kind of mining in the area.

A press release copied to the office of Modern Ghana News and signed by the General Secretary Mr. Danso Darko suggests that the group's stands against community mining is premised on the negative impact it imposes on the environment.

Below is a copy of the press statement:

INDIVIDUALS/GROUPS TARGETS TECHIMANTIA AND IT'S ENVIRONS FOR ILLEGAL MINING (GALAMSAY)

The attention of the Patrons, Executives and the entire Members of Techimantia Youth for Development have been drawn to an ongoing consultation by an individual/groups wanting public support for the so called Community Mining to commence in Techimantia.

We would like to officially register our displeasure on such development by stating clearly that the people of Techimantia do not want any form or kind of mining in our farming Community-Techimantia.

TYD have consulted all the Assembly Members, the Traditional Council, the Christian Council/GPCC, the Zongo Community and other relevant stakeholders on the subject, unfortunately their response is NO TO ANY FORM OF MINING.

TYD have assessed the positive and negative effects of mining as compared to the enormous and continuant benefits of Agriculture and have therefore concluded that, we cannot stand the test of the Mining menace: Destruction of Agricultural land, Prostitution, Increased in Social vices among others.

Finally, we're by this statement serving a word of caution to EVERYONE who wants to undertake, plan or decide any sort of mining activities in and around Techimantia to STOP and advise themselves accordingly.

Thank you!

Drafted and Signed by:

Danso Darko (MR.)

Gen. Secretary