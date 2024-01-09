Modern Ghana logo
We need additional machines to alleviate the strain —Kidney patients beg govt, NGOs in acquiring additional dialysis machines, consumables for the Korle Bu Renal Unit
Kidney patients undergoing treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's Renal Unit are making a desperate plea to both government and non-governmental organizations for support in acquiring additional dialysis machines and consumables to ease the pressure on the facility.

The urgency of their appeal stems from the closure of the outpatient department of the renal unit in May 2023 due to financial constraints, resulting in the tragic loss of 19 patients.

Although the department has since reopened its doors, it continues to grapple with logistical challenges, prompting patients to seek assistance from relevant stakeholders.

Baffuor Kojo Ahenkorah, the president of the association representing kidney patients, highlighted the critical issues faced by the Korle Bu Renal Unit.

He indicated that faulty dialysis machines and a shortage of consumables are major contributors to the burden on renal facilities.

The current situation has resulted in an increased concentration of patients in the cabin, including both ward cases and outpatient department (OPD).

Mr. Ahenkorah revealed the essence of acquiring additional dialysis machines, stating, “Now, all the pressure is concentrated in the cabin, including both ward cases and outpatient department (OPD).

“If we had additional machines here, it could alleviate the strain.”

He further revealed that the association is actively reaching out to various organizations and is in the process of preparing requests for assistance in securing more machines.

“Currently, we are in the process of reaching out to various organizations, and we plan to submit requests for assistance with more machines,” he said.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

Gideon Afful Amoako

