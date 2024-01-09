Modern Ghana logo
You've been abandoned by Ghanaians; be wise enough to start preparing your handover notes — Asiedu Nketia tells NPP

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says Ghanaians have already 'abandoned' the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its followers.

He urged the NPP government and its appointees to start preparations for the handover notes, asserting that the public sentiment is an indication of a failed government.

Addressing the media at a press conference on Monday, Asiedu Nketia expressed his conviction that the NPP's loss of favor from Ghanaians is loud and clear.

"Truth is Ghanaians have already abandoned the NPP and their followers. Therefore, the NPP ministers, the wisest thing to do now is to start preparing your handing over notes," he declared.

In a related development, the NDC reiterated its opposition to the Electoral Commission's decision not to use indelible ink for voter identification in the upcoming elections.

The EC announced its intention to replace indelible ink with a biometric authentication system, citing its effectiveness in preventing double voting.

Asiedu Nketia, known for his vocal stance on electoral matters, expressed concern during the Monday press conference about the EC's decision to abolish the use of indelible ink.

He underscored the importance of the ink in the voting process and urged the Electoral Commission to reconsider its stance.

Gideon Afful Amoako
